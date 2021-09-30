Cooking oil meant for intruders starts apartment fire, police say; 1 man arrested

A Bismarck man who police say was boiling cooking oil to throw on intruders is in custody for allegedly causing a Thursday morning apartment fire.

Justin Linder, 33, was arrested when police and firefighters responded to calls about a fire in an East Hawken Street apartment building. Officers found Linder on his balcony as the building was being evacuated. He was allegedly boiling the cooking oil to throw on gang members who were trying to enter his apartment, according to the police department.

Officers about 8:50 p.m. Wednesday had responded to Linder's apartment on a report that three or four gang members were trying to access his third-floor balcony. No evidence of that was found, the department said.

Linder is charged with endangering by fire or explosion, a felony that carries a possible five-year prison term upon conviction.

Firefighters responded about 5 a.m. to a call of light smoke inside the apartment building in the 2700 block of East Hawken Street. The fire was quickly extinguished, the department said. No other apartments were damaged and the other residents of the building were allowed to return.

Eight fire units and 20 firefighters responded to the scene. There were no injuries to firefighters or building occupants.

