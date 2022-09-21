Convicted sex offender faces more charges in Bismarck

A man in prison and required to register as a sex offender has been charged with inappropriately touching a teenage girl at her Bismarck workplace last year.

Marquis Smith, 42, is charged with a felony that could put him in prison for another 20 years. Burleigh County authorities issued a warrant for his arrest on Monday, according to court records that do not list an attorney for him. It wasn't immediately clear why he's in prison now.

Smith is accused of touching the girl while the two were employed at a fast food restaurant in the spring of 2021, according to a police affidavit. Police during the investigation learned Smith had been warned by his employer about making inappropriate comments to the girl, the affidavit states. The girl told her mother about an alleged “grabbing or swatting” incident at work, and her mother informed police.

Smith was convicted in 2018 on two counts of sexual assault in which the victim was younger than 15. A judge suspended 15 years of a 20-year sentence and ordered him to register as a sex offender. It wasn't immediately clear how much time Smith served behind bars on that conviction, but in 2019 he was living in a transitional facility.

He was charged last February in a separate case that allegedly occurred while he was in that facility in 2019. He's scheduled for an Oct. 11 trial on charges of promoting an obscene performance by a minor, use of a minor in a sexual performance, and luring minors by computer.