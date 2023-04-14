More than 9,000 North Dakotans will receive refund checks as part of a $287,000 consumer protection settlement with Intuit Turbo Tax, according to North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley.

The multistate settlement involved Turbo Tax customers who were tricked into paying for tax preparation services that should have been free, Wrigley said. Checks for about $30 each will go to 9,700 North Dakota consumers.

Eligible customers will receive email alerts between April 17 and April 29. The checks will be mailed between April 24 and May 10.