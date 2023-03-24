A traveling staffer who unsuccessfully ran in the last two Bismarck City Commission elections will fill an open seat on the board.

Michael Connelly, with DTN staffing, will fill out the term of Mark Splonskowski, who resigned earlier this month in the wake of city and county attorney opinions that he would encounter conflicts of interest when he assumes the Burleigh County auditor/treasurer position in April.

Connelly was among 14 applicants for the open seat. The commission on Friday appointed him after two votes. The first was a 2-2 tie, with Mayor Mike Schmitz and Commissioner Anne Cleary voting no. Schmitz later asked for the matter to be reconsidered and changed his vote.

Connelly will serve until June of next year. He'll be eligible to run for reelection.

Connelly finished last out of four candidates in both the 2022 and 2020 elections. He garnered about 20% of the vote in 2022 and 16% in 2020.

Other notable applicants for Splonskowski's seat were former Mayor Steve Bakken, former Commissioner Nancy Guy, and Kirsten Dvorak, whom Splonskowski beat in the auditor election last November.

