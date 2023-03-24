A traveling staffer who unsuccessfully ran in the last two Bismarck City Commission elections will fill an open seat on the board.

Michael Connelly, a health care administrator with DTN staffing, will fill out the term of Mark Splonskowski, who resigned earlier this month in the wake of city and county attorney opinions that he would encounter conflicts of interest when he assumes the Burleigh County auditor/treasurer position in April.

Connelly was among 14 applicants for the open seat. The commission on Friday appointed him after two votes. The first was a 2-2 tie, with Mayor Mike Schmitz and Commissioner Anne Cleary voting no out of concerns of there not being enough discussion. Schmitz later asked for the matter to be reconsidered and changed his vote. Cleary maintained that a shorter list of candidates should be interviewed prior to a decision.

Commissioner Greg Zenker advocated for Connelly to fill the open seat throughout the meeting, noting Connelly's experience running for office and the public support Connelly received during the last election.

"He's already gone through the interview process," Zenker said.

Connelly finished last out of four candidates in both the 2022 and 2020 elections. He garnered about 20% of the vote in 2022 and 16% in 2020.

Both Cleary and Schmitz noted during discussion that two other applicants -- former Mayor Steve Bakken and former Commissioner Nancy Guy -- also had experience running for office, and unlike Connelly had been elected. Cleary also noted that Guy had said she would not seek reelection if chosen to fill Splonskowski's seat.

Appointing Guy "does keep that 2024 election to be very fair across the board for whoever would want to run; we’re not giving anyone a leg up by appointing them" as an incumbent, Cleary said. "If she’s just going to fill that (seat) for a year, then it keeps 2024 kind of even keel for everybody from this list and on who would want to run."

Connelly is expected to be sworn in at the City Commission meeting on April 11.

"This is about respect for the voters and making sure those people are represented," Connelly told the Tribune.

He will serve until June of next year. He plans to run for reelection.

"This is not a stepping stone -- its about honoring the people and honoring the role for what it is," Connelly said.

Bakken told the Tribune that "Mike's a good guy and he's going to do a good job," when asked for comment about not being chosen.

Bakken also addressed the number of applicants for the seat.

"I'm very happy that so many people are engaged in local government -- it paints a good picture for the future of Bismarck," he said.

Another notable applicant for Splonskowski's seat was Kirsten Dvorak, whom Splonskowski beat in the county auditor election last November. Other candidates for the commission seat were Mason Sisk, a senior policy adviser for Gov. Doug Burgum; Policy Matters LLC political consultant Dustin Gawrylow; health economist Sabina Gasper; Michael J. Schwartz, chair of the Bismarck Planning and Zoning Commission; North Dakota State Council on Developmental Disabilities member Trevor Vannett; Silo Salon owner Matthew Frank; ProIT owner Troy Arvid Olson; state Transportation Department Human Resource Manager Nicole Ralph; Basin Electric Power Cooperative retiree Darwin Reinhardt; and Laughing Sun Brewing Co. founder Mike Frohlich.

Sisk withdrew from contention before Friday's meeting due to a potential conflict of interest.