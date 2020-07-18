Company using Bismarck Tribune logo without authorization

A Connecticut company called That’s Great News is using The Bismarck Tribune logo without authorization and attempting to sell plaques to businesses in Bismarck-Mandan.
The company is not authorized to use the Tribune name or promote the newspaper’s Best of the Best contest, Tribune Publisher Gary Adkisson said. The Bismarck Tribune is the only authorized source to obtain products that promote the annual Best of the Best contest.
The Tribune has asked That’s Great News to stop contacting Bismarck-Mandan businesses.
A marketing manager for That’s Great News did not respond to a request for comment.
