Company using Bismarck Tribune logo without authorization

Company using Bismarck Tribune logo without authorization

{{featured_button_text}}

A Connecticut company called That’s Great News is using The Bismarck Tribune logo without authorization and attempting to sell plaques to businesses in Bismarck-Mandan.

The company is not authorized to use the Tribune name or promote the newspaper’s Best of the Best contest, Tribune Publisher Gary Adkisson said. The Bismarck Tribune is the only authorized source to obtain products that promote the annual Best of the Best contest.

The Tribune has asked That’s Great News to stop contacting Bismarck-Mandan businesses.

A marketing manager for That’s Great News did not respond to a request for comment.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rabbi Yonah Grossman leads menorah lighting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News