Comics, puzzle changes enable us to focus on our core mission – bringing you the news

Like many of you, I grew up in a household where the newspaper was part of our morning routine. Often that meant taking turns with the comics section or seeing who could solve the Jumble the fastest.

Today, my parents continue to be devoted newspaper readers, but instead of taking turns with the print sections, they mostly read e-editions on their iPads.

One of the reasons my dad logs into The Bismarck Tribune every day from his home in Minnesota, aside from wanting to support his daughter, is that he likes our comics lineup. So I can appreciate that changes to comics and puzzles we’re announcing today will be a difficult adjustment for many readers.

The Tribune, along with other Lee Enterprises newspapers, is switching to a new lineup of comics, puzzles and advice columns starting today. The change is part of an effort to refocus our resources on our core mission -- local news and sports coverage. The changes to some of our longstanding features in the printed paper will enable us to put resources into supporting reporters, editors and photographers who produce local content.

While we respect and appreciate the role the printed newspaper plays in the lives of our readers, we also need to adapt to reader habits. With that in mind, we are adding features to our digital platforms at the same time as making changes to print.

On weekdays, we will publish a half page of comics in print. Favorites such as Garfield and Pickles will still be in print every day. We will have additional comics in our e-edition, including favorites Frank and Ernest, and Born Loser, and several titles that will be new to Tribune readers.

In our Saturday weekend edition, we’ll continue to publish four pages of color comics, plus a half page of comics in our F section. Our Sunday e-edition also will have an expanded comics section.

I know my dad will be happy to see the addition of Classic Peanuts to our weekend lineup. But he’ll likely be disappointed to lose old favorites such as Dilbert. At the same time, we’ll be debuting several new comics that could become your new favorite. One I’m eager to check out is Breaking Cat News, which will become part of our Sunday e-edition. (Dog lovers: We also will debut Pooch Cafe.)

Puzzles: We’re also making some changes to puzzles. On weekdays, we’ll publish a half page of puzzles that features the LA Times crossword puzzle, Sudoku and the Jumble.

We’ll publish that half page on Saturdays as well. In addition, Saturday’s printed paper will feature an extra full page of puzzles, including Boggle BrainBuster, Scrabblegrams and Kubok-16.

Starting this Saturday, we no longer will publish the Prizeword puzzle. We appreciate the dedicated readers who have submitted answers to this challenging puzzle week after week. But the time we spend reviewing answers is time we could instead be spending on reporting local news. We need to focus our newsroom resources on our core mission.

We will print the answers to the Sept. 10 puzzle on Saturday. We hope Prizeword readers will check out the new LA Times crossword puzzle or our other new puzzles.

Advice: We are switching to a new format for the advice page. Instead of Dear Annie we will publish Ask Amy. We will still have a horoscope column. We will no longer publish the bridge column or local bridge results, which we know will be a disappointment to some. But we are gaining a Today in History feature on the advice page that we think will be well-read.

In case you missed it in Saturday’s edition, Lee Enterprises also announced an investment in investigative journalism that will benefit the Tribune and other papers in the company. Twelve journalists have been hired to a public service journalism team, which will partner with local newsrooms on reporting projects.

We recognize that the changes to comics and puzzles may disrupt your daily and weekly routines, and we don’t take that lightly. But we need to continue evolving so that we stay focused on what’s most important.

Print subscribers already have full access to the e-edition and website. If you haven’t done so already, just create an account at bismarcktribune.com/users/login.

We are grateful for our loyal subscribers who make local journalism possible. We hope you can enjoy a new routine with the new print and digital features we’re launching.