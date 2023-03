The Bismarck Coffee with a Cop event postponed due to bad weather two weeks ago will be held Saturday at Gifted Bean Coffee House in the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library.

Coffee with a Cop is an opportunity for community members to meet with members of the Bismarck Police Department in an informal atmosphere. The local event is part of a national initiative supported by the U.S. Justice Department's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.