Bismarck police on Saturday will host an opportunity for the public to meet members of the department in an informal atmosphere.

Coffee with a Cop runs from 9 a.m. to noon at Gifted Bean Coffee House in the Veterans Memorial Public Library in Bismarck.

The event is part of a national initiative supported by the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. The goal is to improve relationships between police and community members. Similar events are being held across the country.