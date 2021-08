A coal train derailed south of Bismarck about 3:20 p.m. Sunday near the unincorporated community of Pierce, according to a statement from BNSF.

Initial reports indicate about 15 cars derailed, said BNSF spokeswoman Amy Casas. There were no injuries reported.

BNSF responders were on scene and an investigation was underway, she said Sunday evening.

"Our primary focus is to address any safety issues," Casas said.

