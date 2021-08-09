Coal train derailment cleanup underway

Cleanup at the site of a coal train that derailed southeast of Bismarck on Sunday afternoon should be finished and the track reopened within several days, according to BNSF Railway.

Twenty-four cars went off the tracks, more than the 15 initially reported, BNSF spokesperson Amy Casas said Monday. Several tipped over on their side.

Any coal that spilled will be cleaned up and disposed of, Casas said.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the derailment remained under investigation Monday.

The train was en route to Minnesota from Wyoming. Wyoming is the nation's biggest coal-producing state, with numerous mines in the Powder River Basin in the northeastern part of the state, as well as several others in different regions.

Trains carrying coal from Wyoming frequently travel through Bismarck. Coal from Wyoming tends to be subbituminous, a different type than the lignite mined in North Dakota.

Wyoming coal is sent all over the country to be burned for electricity, whereas lignite has a higher water content that prevents it from being railed too far from mines.

