'Click It for Coffee' events set in Bismarck-Mandan

Bismarck and Mandan drivers can get discounts on coffee during two upcoming Vision Zero "Click It for Coffee" events.

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department is sponsoring an event Tuesday from noon to 5 p.m. at Boneshaker Coffee in Bismarck. Drive-thru customers wearing their seat belts will receive $1 off their drink order.

Balancing Goat Coffee Co. in Mandan is teaming up with the Morton County Sheriff’s Office on June 1 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Drive-thru customers wearing their seat belts will get $1 off their order and a coupon for $1 off on their next order.

The events coincide with the statewide Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign that started Monday and runs through June 5. North Dakota law enforcement agencies are cracking down on seat belt violations over the next two weeks, a period that includes the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The coffee events are part of the state's Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.

