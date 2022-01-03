Cleary announces Bismarck City Commission run

Bismarck business owner Anne Cleary is seeking a spot on the City Commission.

Cleary, 32, who was born and raised in Bismarck, announced her candidacy Monday. She owns White Lace Bridal and also Hiccups, a boutique children's store downtown.

If elected, she plans to focus on building a vibrant community, encouraging small business development and ensuring city government operates efficiently, she said in a statement.

“As a lifelong Bismarck resident I’ve watched Bismarck continue to change and grow,” Cleary said. “I believe it takes engaged leaders and collaborative efforts to help Bismarck continue to develop into an even more prosperous and attractive community for current and future Bismarckers."

Cleary graduated from the University of Mary, where she studied elementary and early childhood education. She serves on the Downtown Business Association and the University of Mary Alumni Committee.

Two seats on the city commission and the mayor's seat are up for election this June.

