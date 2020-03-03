City to begin search of firewood piles that might harbor the elm bark beetle

The city's Dutch elm disease prevention program has been successful in large part due to the elimination of habitat, according to City Forester Doug Wiles. Eliminating elm wood before spring destroys the overwintering beetles before they can emerge.

When conditions allow, city arborists will begin combing the city, looking for firewood piles that might contain elm wood. If elm wood is found, it will be marked with orange paint to aid the homeowner in the identification process. Wood owners will be given a notice and asked to debark, burn or dispose of the wood within 10 days.