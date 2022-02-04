City reminds residents to clear icy sidewalks

City officials in Bismarck are reminding residents that property owners are responsible for clearing snow and ice from adjacent sidewalks.

If snow and ice isn't cleared within 24 hours, the city can remove it and bill the cost to the property owner.

Frequent changes from warm to cold weather in recent weeks have led to ice buildup through the city.

“Many of our friends, neighbors, postal carriers and businesses rely on sidewalks,” City Engineer Gabe Schell said. “Even if you don’t use sidewalks often, please do your part and help everyone travel safely.”

It is also the responsibility of property owners to clear snow around mailboxes. The city also encourages residents to clear snow from around fire hydrants in their neighborhood.

For more information, go to https://www.bismarcknd.gov/249/Snow-Removal.

