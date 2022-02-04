 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

City reminds residents to clear icy sidewalks

  • 0

City officials in Bismarck are reminding residents that property owners are responsible for clearing snow and ice from adjacent sidewalks.

If snow and ice isn't cleared within 24 hours, the city can remove it and bill the cost to the property owner.

Frequent changes from warm to cold weather in recent weeks have led to ice buildup through the city.

“Many of our friends, neighbors, postal carriers and businesses rely on sidewalks,” City Engineer Gabe Schell said. “Even if you don’t use sidewalks often, please do your part and help everyone travel safely.”

It is also the responsibility of property owners to clear snow around mailboxes. The city also encourages residents to clear snow from around fire hydrants in their neighborhood.

For more information, go to https://www.bismarcknd.gov/249/Snow-Removal.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden mandates labor pacts on big federal projects

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News