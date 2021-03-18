City officials oppose bill to allow extraterritorial residents to vote in city elections

City officials from across North Dakota on Thursday testified against a bill that would extend voting rights to residents in extraterritorial zones, with some calling it "representation without taxation."

House Bill 1165, sponsored by Rep. Tom Kading, R-Fargo, would allow zone residents to vote in municipal elections. The bill narrowly passed through the House on a 48-46 vote and is now being considered by the Senate.

People who reside in extraterritorial zones that border city limits do not pay city property taxes but are required to follow city planning and zoning policies in case the city eventually annexes the area into its official boundaries.

"It allows for the city to protect areas it will grow into by ensuring that only compatible development is built," said Rachel Laqua, the principal planner for Williston.

But Kading told the Senate Political Subdivisions Committee on Thursday that zone residents are subject to "regulation without representation." The lawmaker told the Tribune that constituents have reached out to him about issues they've experienced with the zones, and that he has been impacted as a zone resident himself.