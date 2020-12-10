 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City of Bismarck to publish monthly newsletter

City of Bismarck to publish monthly newsletter

{{featured_button_text}}

The city of Bismarck plans to publish a monthly newsletter, beginning in January.

“Capital Connection” will include information about city department activities, upcoming projects and studies, and other topics related to city operations. It will have a monthly calendar for city commission meetings and other public meetings.

The newsletter will be distributed electronically to residents who sign up. To sign up, go to www.bismarcknd.gov/notifyme, or visit the city’s social media channels at facebook.com/bismarcknd.gov and twitter.com/BismarckNDGov.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rabbi Yonah Grossman leads menorah lighting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News