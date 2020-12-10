City of Bismarck to publish monthly newsletter

The city of Bismarck plans to publish a monthly newsletter, beginning in January.
“Capital Connection” will include information about city department activities, upcoming projects and studies, and other topics related to city operations. It will have a monthly calendar for city commission meetings and other public meetings.
The newsletter will be distributed electronically to residents who sign up. To sign up, go to www.bismarcknd.gov/notifyme, or visit the city’s social media channels at facebook.com/bismarcknd.gov and twitter.com/BismarckNDGov.
