City of Bismarck to pay $190,000 in discrimination suit; City Commission must approve

A fired Bismarck police sergeant stands to receive $190,000 in a settlement that would keep her federal gender discrimination lawsuit against the Bismarck Police Department from going to trial.

The pending settlement also would remove from Robyn Krile’s personnel file two letters of reprimand issued to her while she was employed by the department.

The Bismarck City Commission is set to vote Tuesday on whether to approve the settlement. City Attorney Jannelle Combs in a document dated June 6 recommended approval.

Krile in January 2019 filed the lawsuit, alleging the department used “a systemic ruse of performance/supervisory/misconduct allegations to devalue” her and keep her from advancing to the rank of lieutenant.

She filed after losing a discrimination case before the state Department of Labor and Human Rights, a finding that was upheld by the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Her lawsuit sought more than $100,000 in damages for pain and suffering, lost pay and other reasons.

The city would admit no liability under the settlement. The city’s insurance company would make the payment. The settlement “will avoid very expensive additional attorney fees and costs, as well as staff time from the city,” Combs said.

The terms of the settlement were reached in late May -- just days before the case was to go to trial -- but the amount was not immediately disclosed. Krile’s attorney, Chris Redmann, at that time said the agreement provided Krile with “a suitable amount compared to a jury verdict at trial” without forcing members of the police department to testify. Combs said the suit was settled “in the best interest of all parties.”

Krile was a sergeant and a 13-year veteran of the Bismarck force when she was fired in March 2017 after then-Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer deemed her not to be a credible witness in court. That led Krile to file a defamation case against Lawyer, who is now Burleigh County state’s attorney. A judge dismissed the case, and the state Supreme Court in February upheld the dismissal.

Krile in November 2019 became police chief in Lincoln, just southeast of Bismarck.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

