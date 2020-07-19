City approves consultant for Highland Acres study

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bismarck city commissioners have approved hiring a consultant to help with a study on whether Bismarck's Highland Acres neighborhood should be considered for the city's third historic district.

Metcalf Archaeological Consultants is based in Denver and has an office in Bismarck. It will assist the North Dakota State Historic Preservation Office. The cost of the contracted portion of the work is estimated at $38,000. It will be paid with federal funds from a National Park Service grant and not with city taxpayer dollars.

"Required local match funds for this grant award are 100% from staff, consultant and Historic Preservation Commissioners' tracked donated labor," a city memo said.

Highland Acres was developed after World War II as a housing cooperative for returning veterans. Many influential Bismarck residents have lived there. The study will help determine whether the city nominates the neighborhood for listing in the National Register of Historic Places, the federal government's list of properties it deems worthy of recognition and preservation.