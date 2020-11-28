City accepting applications for 2 Bismarck boards

The city of Bismarck is accepting applications from people who want to serve on either of two local boards.

The Bismarck Parking Authority has an open position for an unexpired term through April 2023. The Bismarck Renaissance Zone Authority and Downtown Design Review Committee has two open positions that are 3-year terms starting in January.

The five-member advisory parking authority is appointed by the city commission to oversee the Downtown Parking District. The group manages four ramps and two surface lots. It meets the second Thursday of every month.

The Renaissance Zone Authority/Downtown Design Review Committee is a seven-member advisory board that makes recommendations on requests for designation as a Renaissance Zone project and also administers Downtown Design Review and other activities impacting the core of the community. The group meets the second Thursday of every month.