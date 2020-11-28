City accepting applications for 2 Bismarck boards

The city of Bismarck is accepting applications from people who want to serve on either of two local boards.
The Bismarck Parking Authority has an open position for an unexpired term through April 2023. The Bismarck Renaissance Zone Authority and Downtown Design Review Committee has two open positions that are 3-year terms starting in January.
The five-member advisory parking authority is appointed by the city commission to oversee the Downtown Parking District. The group manages four ramps and two surface lots. It meets the second Thursday of every month.
The Renaissance Zone Authority/Downtown Design Review Committee is a seven-member advisory board that makes recommendations on requests for designation as a Renaissance Zone project and also administers Downtown Design Review and other activities impacting the core of the community. The group meets the second Thursday of every month.
People interested in either board should complete an application form describing their qualifications, background and why they would like to serve. The application form can be found on the city website at www.bismarcknd.gov. It also can be obtained through the mail by calling 701-355-1840, or it can be picked up at the Community Development Department office at 221 N. 5th St.
Completed forms should be mailed to: Ben Ehreth, AICP, Director, Community Development Department, P.O. Box 5503, Bismarck, ND 58506-5503.
The deadline to apply is Monday, Dec. 7. The new board members likely will be announced at the Dec. 22 city commission meeting.
