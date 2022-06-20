Citizen Police Academy applications accepted

The Bismarck Police Department is offering the public an opportunity to experience police work through its Citizen Police Academy.

The program is a series of classes and hands-on training taught by members of the department. The focus of the academy is to give participants a better understanding of the responsibilities that department members have on a daily basis.

Applicants must be 18 or older; live, work or attend school in Bismarck; pass a background check and sign a release and waiver; and not have a criminal record.

Applications will be accepted until July 31. Classes will meet one night a week from Sept. 8 to Nov. 17.

