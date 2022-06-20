 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Citizen Police Academy applications accepted

The Bismarck Police Department is offering the public an opportunity to experience police work through its Citizen Police Academy.

The program is a series of classes and hands-on training taught by members of the department. The focus of the academy is to give participants a better understanding of the responsibilities that department members have on a daily basis.

Applicants must be 18 or older; live, work or attend school in Bismarck; pass a background check and sign a release and waiver; and not have a criminal record.

Applications will be accepted until July 31. Classes will meet one night a week from Sept. 8 to Nov. 17.

