Cigarette butt starts Monday fire

A cigarette butt that ignited plant potting materials caused a Monday morning fire that damaged a mobile home in the 2500 block of Centennial Road, according to the Bismarck Fire Department.

Fire crews were called to the scene shortly before 6:30 a.m. Flames and heavy smoke were visible when firefighters arrived. All occupants of the home were safely out at that time, the department said. There were no injuries to firefighters or occupants of the home.

The fire was deemed accidental. It caused extensive fire and smoke damage to the inside and outside of the home, the department said. Six fire units and 16 firefighters responded to the scene.

The Crisis Care Chaplaincy is assisting the man and woman who were displaced by the fire, the department said.

