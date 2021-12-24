Church's large Christmas donation serves Bismarck's homeless population

This holiday season marks the 13th year a Bismarck church has encouraged members of its congregation to donate half their Christmas gift budget to support homelessness services in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

Legacy United Methodist’s goal to donate $40,000 comes at a time when organizations working with homeless people describe a host of needs as they look to build a permanent shelter in Bismarck, improve services and meet challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

The church calls its initiative “Half-a-Christmas.” The Rev. Brandon Vetter said it’s grown in scope over the years, and it’s a hit with families.

“They appreciate having a different focus on Christmas,” he said. “They have this tool to remind their kids and themselves that Christmas is not all about them.”

Legacy modeled Half-a-Christmas after a similar effort started by a pastor in Ohio. When Vetter’s predecessor first announced the initiative at Legacy, he told the congregation that he hoped to raise an ambitious $25,000 the first year.

“The ushers in the back were like, ‘Did he hit his head?’” Vetter recalled.

The church’s members rose to the challenge, donating $27,000.

“It’s been a tradition ever since,” Vetter said.

Homelessness needs

This year’s donations will go to Missouri Slope Areawide United Way and the Missouri Valley Coalition for Homeless People.

United Way is working toward building a permanent shelter for homeless people through a partnership with CommunityWorks.

The space it uses now in south Bismarck is small and a temporary solution, Executive Director Jena Gullo said. The facility houses 50 to 55 people per night and does not allow for adequate social distancing amid the pandemic, she said. United Way started operating the site after the 2017 closure of the city's previous shelter, the Ruth Meiers Hospitality House.

Many people United Way serves have health issues that put them at a high risk for COVID-19 complications. Some are staying in hotels, where they do not have access 24/7 to the kinds of support they might need, Gullo said.

For example, a case worker recently visited a hotel room where a woman was watching over her grandchild. The worker realized the woman was in the midst of drug withdrawal. United Way brought her and the child back to the shelter, the best option given the circumstances even though the facility is not meant for families, Gullo said.

United Way aims to raise $3.6 million for a new shelter that can offer a wider breadth of services.

“When people walk in, we want to help restore their dignity, give them that sense of hope and the tools they need to be independent again,” Gullo said. “People come to us as their last option.”

The Bismarck-Mandan community is great at purchasing Christmas presents to donate to families in need during the holiday season, said Mark Heinert, president of the Missouri Valley Coalition for Homeless People. Meanwhile, the organizations that make up the coalition and that provide services to some of the same people who receive those gifts still have expenses to pay.

“Simple things like (Legacy’s donation) can help pay the light bill at the homeless shelter,” Heinert said.

Winter poses challenges, as people served at the shelter might be less willing to walk through the bitter cold to a soup kitchen for a meal, Gullo said. Their food options aren’t great at the shelter, where just a single burner works on the stove.

Vetter said the Half-a-Christmas donation comes with no strings attached. Legacy trusts the organizations to use it however they see fit.

That’s been helpful for the coalition, Heinert said. Last year the funds the coalition received went toward the development of a statewide homelessness management database needed to bring federal dollars to support services in North Dakota.

The database helps guide organizations so they know which populations need more help, such as veterans, youth, families or people facing domestic violence or mental health issues, Heinert said.

The coalition’s ability to chip in a larger share of the cost of that database meant individual organizations who serve homeless people didn’t need to put as much of their own money toward it.

“That kept dollars in direct care,” he said.

Heinert’s and Gullo’s gratitude toward Legacy was apparent when the two met with Vetter on a recent morning.

“Thanks for doing this again,” Gullo told Vetter. “It’s a lifesaver.”

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

