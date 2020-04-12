Churches plan messages of unity, hope on Easter Sunday amid pandemic

"It was a way to talk to our kids and for them to still have a fun activity to do even though they wouldn't be able to be at church," Bull said.

Though some church members might have to be by themselves on Easter, they're not alone, said the Rev. Leanne Simmons, of First Presbyterian Church in Bismarck.

For Palm Sunday last weekend, church members left palm fronds at others' doors, waved from windows and greeted fellow members who reside at assisted living facilities, where visitation has been restricted.

"We yelled up at second-story windows and we banged on first-story windows and waved palm branches," Simmons said.

First Presbyterian also has been livestreaming services on Facebook, and likely will continue to do so after the pandemic wanes, Simmons said. The church had been planning to do livestreams before the outbreak.

Her 10 a.m. Easter service will include a virtual observance of the Lord's Supper, which she said Presbyterian policy has previously discouraged. But the Lord's Supper has a quality or theme of unity that crosses boundaries and walls, she said.

She has notified church members to prepare bread and wine or grape juice to partake from their homes.