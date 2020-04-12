Churches plan messages of unity, hope on Easter Sunday amid pandemic

Celebrating Easter Sunday virtually isn't ideal, but the Rev. Sylvia Bull says it offers something different.
"I think it's a real opportunity for us to experience the Easter story in a new way," said the associate pastor of Faith Lutheran Church in Bismarck.
Dozens of churches in Bismarck-Mandan have moved to livestreaming to present worship services during the coronavirus pandemic. Health officials have discouraged gatherings of 10 or more people, leading many events to be canceled, postponed or, for churches, reconfigured.
Faith Lutheran and Lord of Life Lutheran churches in Bismarck have partnered to alternate livestreaming worship between their sites and among four pastors. Bull and Lord of Life Associate Pastor Beth Walch will co-lead the Easter Sunday service, to be livestreamed on Facebook at 9:30 a.m. from Lord of Life.
Bull said the alternating enables church members to see "we're working together and we're in this together," as well as to see familiar faces and spaces.
She asked Faith Lutheran families to each record the Easter greeting of "Alleluia, Christ is risen, He is risen indeed, alleluia," which she will compile into a video and distribute later on Sunday or on Monday. That will enable church members to see each other and share in Easter, she said.
Faith Lutheran last week posted a video for how to craft homemade palm fronds to celebrate Palm Sunday, which commemorates Jesus Christ's coming to Jerusalem.
"It was a way to talk to our kids and for them to still have a fun activity to do even though they wouldn't be able to be at church," Bull said.
Though some church members might have to be by themselves on Easter, they're not alone, said the Rev. Leanne Simmons, of First Presbyterian Church in Bismarck.
For Palm Sunday last weekend, church members left palm fronds at others' doors, waved from windows and greeted fellow members who reside at assisted living facilities, where visitation has been restricted.
"We yelled up at second-story windows and we banged on first-story windows and waved palm branches," Simmons said.
First Presbyterian also has been livestreaming services on Facebook, and likely will continue to do so after the pandemic wanes, Simmons said. The church had been planning to do livestreams before the outbreak.
Her 10 a.m. Easter service will include a virtual observance of the Lord's Supper, which she said Presbyterian policy has previously discouraged. But the Lord's Supper has a quality or theme of unity that crosses boundaries and walls, she said.
She has notified church members to prepare bread and wine or grape juice to partake from their homes.
"We're just going to go through it like we always do," she said. "I really want to keep some familiarity in the service because so many things are just so out of the ordinary right now that something should stay the same and carry the reassurance that there's normalcy elsewhere."
Her Easter message will be one of hope derived from the story of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
"We're scared, as the disciples were at the death of Jesus," Simmons said. "We're isolated like they were when they hid away after his death in the upper room. We have an assured comfort that in the resurrection there is a tomorrow that is brighter and better and in which there is a great deal of hope."
Bull shared Simmons' comparison to the disciples.
"They were ... kind of scared and not sure what was next and then this good news comes to them," she said. "I think being forced to do this in a different way maybe gives us an opportunity to experience the Easter story anew, too, so there's another opportunity in it even though it's really hard and sad not to be together."
The Rev. Jason Signalness, of the Queen of the Most Holy Rosary in Stanley and St. Ann in Berthold, said he and other priests have been livestreaming or recording Masses for parishioners to watch, as public worship is canceled. His livestreams are on YouTube.
"Social media can be a dangerous thing," he said. "It can be a very frustrating thing, a tempting thing, an addicting thing, but in this time it is also a good tool. I have seen my other parishioners be there for each other online ... encouraging one another."
Larger parishes might be able to provide "a little something extra" for Easter Sunday, but for his services, Signalness said he'll do what he can by himself. He's tried to sing a little more for weekend Masses, for instance.
His parishioners have remained connected in other ways, too. Volunteers recently coordinated and published a video prayer spoken in turns by all 78 religious education youth.
"It was nice," Signalness said.
Being separated in worship is difficult for followers of all Christian denominations and other faiths, but at Easter, "we're together, united in prayer," he said.
