Christmas in a pandemic: Churches offer messages of hope in 2020

“It will be unique to say the least,” he said. “But I think it has all the potential to be one of the most moving now that we are duly humbled by our own existence and humanity … and so I think there’s a great cause for renewed hope in a savior and not in anything that this world can bring us because we can see it can be fleeting, even life itself, unfortunately.”

During the pandemic, the cathedral has implemented livestreaming and distanced seating and encouraged hand washing and mask wearing.

Attendance has been down to between one-half and two-thirds as some people have stayed away. The cathedral outfitted five locations in its building with video screens and speakers set up for spreading out parishioners. Seating in pews has been in every other row. Parishioners have told Ehli they hope to return to normal, and he sees gratitude for the day when normalcy resumes.

“To be able to say we don’t take this for granted anymore,” he said. “What a blessing to have health, to be able to pack a church full. I miss that. I really miss having a full church.”

Following is a sampling of how some other churches in the area are handling services during Christmas in a pandemic.

First Presbyterian Church