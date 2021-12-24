 Skip to main content
Christmas edition published today

The Bismarck Tribune is delivering the Christmas edition a day early. The Tribune will not deliver a print edition on Saturday, but will publish an e-edition on Saturday for digital subscribers.

Moving up the publication date enables Tribune carriers and employees to spend the holiday with their families.

For the latest local, national and world news, visit www.bismarcktribune.com.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday comics are included in the holiday edition. Saturday crossword puzzles also are included in today's edition. 

- Amy Dalrymple, Editor

