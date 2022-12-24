Christmas edition published today, no print edition Monday

The Bismarck Tribune will not deliver a print edition on Monday, to enable employees to spend Christmas with their families.

The Tribune will publish an e-edition on Monday that is available to all subscribers at www.bismarcktribune.com. An e-edition also will be published on Sunday, following our usual schedule.

For the latest local, national and world news throughout the holiday weekend, visit our website.

Readers can enjoy their favorite Monday puzzles and comics when they are published in Tuesday's edition.

Also on Tuesday, the Tribune will launch a five-part series looking back on 2022 and the major happenings in energy, politics, weather, crime and the Bismarck-Mandan area.

- Amy Dalrymple, Editor