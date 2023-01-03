Children's event set for North Dakota Capitol

Agencies serving young children will gather at the state Capitol next month for an event including story time with the governor and other activities.

North Dakota Early Childhood Awareness Day is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, in Memorial Hall of the Capitol. The event is free and open to the public.

Activities include story time with Gov. Doug Burgum, a photo booth and a meet and greet with PBS Kids characters The Berenstain Bears.

“Investing in supporting families and children early in life is essential to the development and well-being of our future adults and communities,” said Johnathan Repoyo, Prairie Public Broadcasting’s early childhood specialist. “Support comes in many forms, including home visitation programs, health care, school and community-based preschool programs, and child care.”

Participating organizations include Prairie Public, North Dakota Afterschool Network, Bismarck Early Childhood Education Program, Bright & Early North Dakota, ChildCare Aware of North Dakota, Designer Genes, Family Voices of North Dakota, Grand Forks Public Schools, West River Head Start, Minot Infant Development Program, Nurse-Family Partnership, Prevent Child Abuse North Dakota, UTTC Family & Child Education, Waterford.org, and KIDS Program: A program of HIT, Inc.