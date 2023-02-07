Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a Bismarck woman they say kept drugs and drug paraphernalia in a home where four children were under her watch.

Pamela Adams, 43, is charged with felony child neglect, two drug misdemeanors and a drug infraction, court documents show. The child neglect charge carries a possible five-year prison sentence. An attorney isn’t listed for her in court documents.

Police in an affidavit say they found user amounts of methamphetamine and marijuana, a number of used syringes and a glass pipe in her East Bowen Avenue home while executing a search warrant in September. Children ages 17 and 5 were home during the search. A 15-year-old and a 12-year-old were in school, according to an affidavit.