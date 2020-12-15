Child neglect charge brings probation for Bismarck man

A Bismarck man charged with felony child neglect after police said they found drugs in a dirty home was sentenced Tuesday to 1 ½ years on probation.
Clifford Torres-Maldonado, 34, pleaded guilty to child neglect, two drug misdemeanors and two drug infractions.
He was charged in December 2019 when police said they found drugs and drug paraphernalia in areas easily accessible to two children in the home. The home was dirty and smelled of soiled diapers, authorities said. One child slept on a mattress with no sheets or blankets. The other child’s bedroom had no bed -- only “clothing and blankets on the floor,” according to a police affidavit.
South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick also ordered Torres-Maldonado to complete a parenting class. Torres-Maldonado may not have contact with the children without the approval of the area Human Service Zone.
