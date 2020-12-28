Child neglect case set for April trial

A Fort Yates woman who police said was slumped at the wheel of a vehicle with a 7-year-old in the back seat is scheduled for trial on April 7.

Bismarck police on Nov. 21 responded to a call that a vehicle was parked in the middle of Catherine Drive and the driver appeared to be asleep. A chemical breath test showed Lyman's blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit of 0.08%, according to police. The vehicle was parked and not running when police arrived. The keys were in her jacket pocket, authorities said. She was charged with felony child neglect and a misdemeanor for actual physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated.