Child neglect case moves toward trial; children allegedly left without food, water

A Bismarck woman accused of leaving her children alone and without food and water for more than a day will go to trial in April.

Darian Walking Eagle, 28, pleaded not guilty Monday to two felony counts of child neglect. She could be sentenced to five years in prison on each count if convicted.

She was charged in November after police said they found 1-year-old and 6-month-old children unattended in separate cribs. The infant was unresponsive and having difficulty breathing, and both children were in soiled diapers, according to an affidavit.

Walking Eagle had been arrested the previous night for disorderly conduct and preventing arrest. She allegedly woke numerous people by yelling and screaming in the middle of the street, police said. She later pleaded guilty to both charges and was ordered to spend 15 days in jail.

Bismarck Police Officer Mark Muscha testified during Monday's hearing that Walking Eagle provided police with the name of a babysitter who she said should have been with the children the night she was arrested. A search of her phone yielded no conversations with that person, according to the officer. Walking Eagle then allegedly provided another name, but none of the conversations with that person pertained to babysitting.

Walking Eagle a few hours after her arrest called her mother and asked her to check on the kids but her mother didn’t receive the message for several hours because of phone issues, Muscha said.

Defense attorney Matt Arthurs maintained there was a lack of follow-through in the investigation. Walking Eagle provided the name of a sitter and “that’s the one who should be pursued,” Arthurs said. He asked South Central District Judge Bonnie Storbakken to dismiss the charges and avoid a situation of finger-pointing “when another explanation could possibly be there.”

Storbakken found there was enough evidence to move the matter to trial, which she scheduled for April 20.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.