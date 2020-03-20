Child abuse charge dismissed against man accused of striking girl with broomstick

The statements made by the girl and the woman “are hearsay because they were all made out of court,” Nelson said in the brief, adding that “the statements will not be admissible at trial and should be suppressed.”

Police at the time of the alleged incident said Moussaid wanted the girl to “follow his Muslim beliefs, which includes wearing dress and hijab,” but the girl changed clothes when she got to school. Moussaid was accused of striking the girl, causing several bruises, and of grabbing the girl’s hair and striking her head against a wall, causing a quarter-size bump, an affidavit said. Police said the girl had a large bruise across the top of her right hand and bruises across the front of both thighs that were “consistent with the shape and size” of the broomstick Moussaid allegedly admitted to using, according to the affidavit.