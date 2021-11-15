Child abuse case moves toward trial

A Bismarck man accused of child abuse after his 1-month-old son suffered seizures and bruising to his head and legs is scheduled for trial in March.

Jaydenle Bushard, 22, on Monday waived his right to a preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to three counts of felony child abuse. South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr scheduled a two-day trial starting March 8.

Bismarck police in October responded to a call that the baby was unresponsive. His injuries included scratches, bruising on both legs, a bruise on his chin, and bruising on the right and back left portion of his head, according to a police affidavit. A doctor told police an X-ray also showed healing injuries that could have occurred two weeks earlier.

Police say Bushard told them he bounced the baby on his leg without supporting the infant's head, and said the baby hit his head on the wall while being bounced. He further said he shook the child for about five seconds after which the infant suffered a seizure, authorities say. Bruising on the child's chin was caused by a bottle dropped from about waist height as the child lay on the floor, Bushard allegedly told police.

Defense attorney James Loraas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.