A Bismarck man has pleaded not guilty to a child neglect charge filed after authorities alleged his son ate some of his marijuana gummies and needed medical attention.

Muhler allegedly told police he left the gummies in a nightstand and the boy, who is younger than 7, found and ate them. The boy tested positive for THC, the element that gives users a high, at a hospital emergency room. Medical staff told police the boy came to the emergency room with “altered mental status and unable to stand or speak,” according to an affidavit.