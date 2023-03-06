A Bismarck man has pleaded not guilty to a child neglect charge filed after authorities alleged his son ate some of his marijuana gummies and needed medical attention.
Andrew Muehler, 25, waived his preliminary hearing and entered the plea Monday, according to court records. He faces a possible five-year prison term if convicted.
Muhler allegedly told police he left the gummies in a nightstand and the boy, who is younger than 7, found and ate them. The boy tested positive for THC, the element that gives users a high, at a hospital emergency room. Medical staff told police the boy came to the emergency room with “altered mental status and unable to stand or speak,” according to an affidavit.
Court documents list a May 30 trial. Muehler’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
