CHI St. Alexius Health affected by apparent cyberattack

An apparent cyberattack is affecting North Dakota patients of CHI St. Alexius Health, but the health care system is not commenting on the scope of the issue.

The Associated Press reported an apparent cyberattack on CommonSpirit Health, a major nonprofit health system, has disrupted operations throughout the U.S.

CHI St. Alexius Health, part of parent company CommonSpirit Health, said in a statement that it is “managing an IT issue.”

“Our IT teams have taken some of our systems offline, which is impacting some of our facilities,” the statement says. “We continue to provide patient care and our clinics and hospitals remain open. We have, however, made some temporary adjustments, including rescheduling or delaying certain appointments or procedures on a case-by-case basis.”

CHI St. Alexius Health declined to answer Tribune questions about the IT issue.

Renda Brooks of Mandan, who is receiving treatment for breast cancer from CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck, said she attempted to go to a followup appointment with her oncologist on Monday.

Brooks said she was turned away because the health care provider was having computer issues and could not access her medical information. She attempted to reschedule on Tuesday, but was told the system was still down.

“Here it is five days later and I could have been five days into my treatment,” Brooks said. “And that may not sound like a lot to some people, but when you’re wanting to get stuff over with, five days is a long time.”

Brooks said she has tried unsuccessfully every day this week to access her online patient portal. She said she’s frustrated by the lack of information from CHI and she worries about whether personal or medical information was accessed.

“I’m very frustrated, especially because there's people out there in worse shape than I am,” Brooks said. “And that bothers me.”

The statement from CHI St. Alexius Health advises patients to call their providers if they have questions or concerns.

“Please understand there may be longer wait times due to an increased level of calls. There also may be increased wait times at clinics and hospitals,” the statement says.

Nationally, some health care systems have reported ambulances being diverted in connection with the IT issue, the AP reported.

Todd Porter, owner of Metro Area Ambulance, said ambulances in Bismarck-Mandan have not been affected. Porter said the ambulance service has a separate computer system and ambulances have continued to bring patients to CHI St. Alexius.

CommonSpirit Health has 140 hospitals in 21 states. As of Thursday, it was unknown how many of its 1,000 care sites that serve 20 million Americans were affected.

Brett Callow, a threat analyst with cybersecurity provider Emsisoft, said the incident could be “the most significant attack on the health care sector to date” if all CommonSpirit hospitals and other facilities were affected.

Emsisoft has tracked at least 15 health care systems in the U.S. affected by ransomware this year. Callow said data was stolen in 12 of the 15 instances, adding that those are almost surely undercounts as some ransomware attacks aren’t widely reported.

Asked for more information on the incident and its effects on Thursday, a spokesperson for CommonSpirit said the health system could not provide more details.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.