Chase ends in crash, fire, arrest of Bismarck woman

A 35-year-old woman is in custody after police say she led three law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase that started in Bismarck and ended in a crash and fire in McLean County.

Stacie Wilkinson, 35, of Bismarck, was arrested for fleeing, motor vehicle theft, reckless endangerment and felonious restraint, Bismarck Police Sgt. Del Gallagher said.

Bismarck police stopped the car about 5 p.m. Saturday in the vicinity of State Street and Weiss Avenue because it had been involved in a hit-and-run crash earlier. Officers got two males out of the car, and Wilkinson allegedly moved to the driver’s seat and headed north on State Street with two other females in the car. Burleigh County sheriff’s officers joined the chase north of Bismarck, then handed it off to McLean County authorities. The car crashed into a utility pole in McLean County and started on fire, Gallagher said.

Wilkinson and another woman were taken to a Bismarck hospital for treatment of minor injuries and later were released. One of the three women got out of the vehicle at some point during the chase, the sergeant said. Nobody else was injured.

Formal charges against Wilkinson are pending.

