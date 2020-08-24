 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charges filed in weekend gun incident

Charges filed in weekend gun incident

{{featured_button_text}}

A Bismarck man who police say is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a past felony conviction is in custody for allegedly pointing a handgun at a woman at his apartment, according to an affidavit.

Arthur Feather, 43, was arrested Saturday after police were called to the 400 block of Memorial Highway at about 7:30 p.m. The woman told police Feather held a gun to her face after pushing her into a door as she was trying to leave his apartment. Police later found a handgun inside a wall behind a bathroom cabinet, the affidavit says.

Feather denied holding a gun on the woman, police say. He also told police that the woman pushed him and he pushed back after the two disagreed about the ownership of two car speakers in Feather’s apartment, according to the affidavit.

Feather made his initial appearance Monday on charges of felony terrorizing and unlawful possession of a firearm. No attorney is listed for him. He was on probation after pleading guilty to a robbery conspiracy charge in 2016, court records show.

Arthur Feather

Arthur Feather
0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

4 displaced by Bismarck fire
Bismarck

4 displaced by Bismarck fire

Four residents of a three-unit dwelling on West Thayer Avenue in Bismarck are displaced after a Wednesday fire in one of the units, according …

Watch Now: Related Video

Rabbi Yonah Grossman leads menorah lighting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News