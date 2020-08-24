Charges filed in weekend gun incident

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Bismarck man who police say is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a past felony conviction is in custody for allegedly pointing a handgun at a woman at his apartment, according to an affidavit.

Arthur Feather, 43, was arrested Saturday after police were called to the 400 block of Memorial Highway at about 7:30 p.m. The woman told police Feather held a gun to her face after pushing her into a door as she was trying to leave his apartment. Police later found a handgun inside a wall behind a bathroom cabinet, the affidavit says.

Feather denied holding a gun on the woman, police say. He also told police that the woman pushed him and he pushed back after the two disagreed about the ownership of two car speakers in Feather’s apartment, according to the affidavit.

Feather made his initial appearance Monday on charges of felony terrorizing and unlawful possession of a firearm. No attorney is listed for him. He was on probation after pleading guilty to a robbery conspiracy charge in 2016, court records show.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0