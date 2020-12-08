Charges filed in rash of storage unit and garage break-ins

A Montana man suspected of breaking into Bismarck-area storage units and garages has been charged with 10 felonies.

Justin Locke, 29, of Stevensville, Montana, and two other men in late November and early December allegedly broke into several buildings and stole a variety of items including a gun, electronics and checkbooks, according to a Bismarck police affidavit. Stolen identifying information was used to write checks for cash, police say.

The three also caused damage to buildings by cutting or unscrewing the lock mechanisms to gain entry, according to authorities. Many of the stolen items were recovered at residences in Bismarck and Mandan, police said.

Locke is charged with unauthorized use of identifying information, two counts of theft and six conspiracy felonies. He made his initial court appearance on Monday and is in custody pending $10,000 bail. His attorney, Joshua Weatherspoon, did not immediately return a request for comment.

No charges have been filed against the other two men.

