Charges filed in airborne crash off Interstate 94

A man whose vehicle went airborne after leaving Interstate 94 in November 2019 in the Bismarck area faces two felony charges stemming from the crash.

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Chozey Schumacher, 25, of Bismarck, who is imprisoned but due to get out soon. He’s charged with criminal vehicular injury and unauthorized use of a vehicle, court records show.

Schumacher was driving a 2003 Dodge Durango that went into the north ditch of the interstate, flew over River Road and landed near the Lewis and Clark Riverboat Landing, according to the Highway Patrol. He and a passenger, 44-year-old Stacey Shaw, of Bismarck, were taken to local hospitals. Shaw was later transferred to a Fargo hospital. The extent of her injuries is unclear.

Authorities have ordered Shaw to appear in court on a felony charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle and a misdemeanor drug charge, court records show.

The vehicle was going 62 mph when it left the embankment at a 10-degree launch angle, according to Trooper Jeremiah Bohn. There was no evidence of acceleration, braking or mechanical failure, he said. The vehicle came to rest about 200 feet away -- two-thirds the length of a football field -- and about 40 feet below -- four times the height of a basketball hoop.