Changes announced at Bismarck Public Works building

The public entrance to Bismarck's Public Works building and the location of the utility bill drop-off box outside will change next week due to a remodeling project.

The drop-off box has moved about 50 yards north of where it had been located. Toward the end of next week the public entrance to the building at 601 S. 26th St. will be moved to the northwest side of the building. Parking that's at the west-facing entrance will be shifted north closer to the new entrance.

The changes will be in place through summer, according to the city.

The remodel is part of a $26 million project to create more space to accommodate the City’s Public Works Service and Utility Operations.

