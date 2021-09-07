Chamber, National Guard host Brats with the Brave picnic

The public is invited to the annual Brats with the Brave picnic Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Chamber’s military affairs committee and North Dakota National Guard host the event to honor U.S. military personnel, health care workers and first responders. The picnic is at the Raymond J. Bohn Armory, 4200 Miriam Ave., Bismarck.

Anyone planning to attend is asked to register online at https://business.bismarckmandan.com/events/details/brats-with-the-brave-2021-5173 or by contacting Josie Smyle at jsmyle@bmcedc.com.

