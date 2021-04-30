Ceremony marks 25th anniversary of effort to save historic district's elms

Local preservationists, neighbors and a few dozen school children on Friday commemorated the 25th anniversary of a movement to save elm trees in Bismarck's Cathedral Area Historic District.

More than 120 elm trees were targeted for removal in order to widen Washington Street in the late 1990s, but they were saved through the efforts of local activists.

Margie Zalk Enerson, who moderated the Arbor Day event, said future children were in community activists' minds when they worked to save the trees.

"It was my hope 25 years ago as a mom, and soon to be with a newborn, that I wanted my children to grow up with nature around them, with strong healthy trees," she said. "The trees did have a purpose."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Several local preservationists spoke about the importance of remembering history during the ceremony. Former City Commissioner Connie Sprynczynatyk remarked on her role in saving the trees, as well.

"I don't live in this neighborhood, but I love this neighborhood," she said. "I love the fact that all of us worked very, very hard with many, many, many years of controversy. We finally found agreement, and today we celebrate the elms."