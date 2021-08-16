Central Dakota Communications settling into new Bismarck home

The move last fall by Central Dakota Communications to a new dispatch center went as planned.

That plan was to make the move without any service interruptions and then let the public know after it was accomplished, according to Communications Director Michael Dannenfelzer.

“The point is you shouldn’t have noticed anything,” he said. “If you called 911 we should have answered it anyway, and that’s how it went.”

Central Dakota Communications is a partnership of Bismarck, Mandan and Burleigh County. It handles 911, nonemergency and other types of calls for five law enforcement agencies, eight fire departments, six ambulance services and several other government agencies.

Construction on a 20,000-square-foot, two-story facility on Coleman Street in north Bismarck started in July 2019, and the switch over to the new building was made on Dec. 8, 2020. There were a few minor equipment glitches but no calls were missed in the transition, Dannenfelzer said.

CenCom dispatchers since 2003 had worked from the former National Weather Service station at the Bismarck Airport -- about 7,000 square feet in size. They were “sitting on top of each other,” Communications Supervisor Colleen Stockert said. The new building is a big change.