Catalytic converter thefts prompt deterrent measures

Thieves in the last year have twice targeted a car dealership on the Strip in Mandan to steal catalytic converters that can be sold for the precious metals they contain.

Such thefts are a growing problem, and some businesses in Bismarck-Mandan hope to thwart it by engraving identification numbers on converters.

The thefts set in motion a chain of greater problems -- missed sales, repair costs -- for dealers such as Travis Barth, corporate owner of Barth KIA and Bill Barth Ford.

“It’s very disheartening,” he said.

The metals inside a catalytic converter -- platinum, palladium, rhodium and others -- remove pollutants from exhaust. Those metals also are valuable, making the devices a tempting target for thieves who sell them for salvage.

The culprits in the latest round of thefts at Barth KIA recently took catalytic converters -- or cats as they’re known in the automotive industry -- off two dealership vehicles and five customer vehicles. Barth also lost six converters off new cars in a similar event a year ago.

He can’t sell a car that isn’t equipped with a cat and it can cost $3,000 to replace, if he can get one at all.