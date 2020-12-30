Cat, dog adoptions steady in unusual year for animal agencies

Local animal agencies weathered an unusual year, with adoptions strong at the Central Dakota Humane Society despite the facility’s closure for six weeks as a precaution early on in the coronavirus pandemic.

The humane society had 304 adoptions in 2020, including 186 cats and 118 dogs. That was up from 2019, when the shelter saw 272 adoptions.

Families wishing to adopt an animal used to be able to show up whenever during business hours at the facility north of Mandan, but they must now call to schedule an appointment so it doesn’t get too crowded inside.

“We’re constantly busy. The appointment schedule is full all the time,” Communications and Development Director Cameo Skager said. “It’s nice because it allows our staff to spend more one-on-one time with those people interested in adopting and helping to advise them on what animal fits their lifestyle.”

The shelter took in some animals this year because people could not afford to care for them after losing work during the pandemic, she said. One animal was surrendered to the humane society when its owner became seriously ill with COVID-19, but it was reunited when the person recovered and got out of the hospital.