Cases diverge in May drug bust

The cases of four men facing drug charges after a 1,400-pill bust in May have taken different directions.

Police arrested Terry Rogers, 38, address unknown; Lorenzo White, 42, of St. Paul, Minnesota; Antawon Baker, 37, of Chicago; and John Richmond, 43, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, after finding 1,393 fentanyl pills, an ounce of crack cocaine, and smaller amounts of ecstasy and cocaine, in two Bismarck hotel rooms, according to an affidavit. Police also found seven cellphones, $2,039 in cash, and digital scales in the rooms, the affidavit states. Fentanyl pills are sold for $40 to $60 per pill, officials said.

Rogers, Baker and Richmond were charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, a felony that carries a possible 10-year prison sentence. White was charged with felonies for possession of ecstasy and possession of cocaine. Each of those charges is punishable by up to five years in prison upon conviction.

Richmond pleaded not guilty at his Friday arraignment. South Central District Judge Cynthia Feland set a Sept. 27 trial date.

Feland dismissed the charges against Baker, saying there was not enough evidence to move his case to trial.

State authorities have dismissed charges against White. A federal indictment charges him with drug conspiracy, and possession of ecstasy, cocaine and fentanyl with the intent to distribute, court records show. His trial date is Sept. 26.

A preliminary hearing for Rogers is Sept. 25.

Defense attorneys for Rogers, White and Richmond did not immediately respond to requests for comment.