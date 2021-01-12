 Skip to main content
Carson man sentenced to 14 years for child porn, impersonating officer

A Carson man was sentenced Tuesday to 14 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography and impersonating a federal officer, according to U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley.

Robert Zeller, 41, must also spend five years on supervised release after serving his prison sentence.

Zeller in November 2018 was on supervised release for a federal sex offense when he had sex with a girl under the age of 18 and recorded those acts, Wrigley said. In January 2020 Zeller impersonated his federal probation officer and tricked the same girl into sending him videos, photographs and personal information.

Zeller pleaded guilty to the charges in October. U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland sentenced Zeller to 14 years on the child pornography charge and three years for impersonating the federal officer. The sentences will be served at the same time.

