Campaign aims to boost cyber safety

Gov. Doug Burgum and North Dakota Information Technology have announced efforts aimed at informing people about increasing cyber threats and offering ways to help keep the state and its residents safe from them.

The “DefeND” campaign and website https://defend.nd.gov/ are designed to help North Dakotans understand threats such as phishing and protect themselves from cyberattacks. The danger of such attacks has risen as the nation and state have shifted to telework and e-learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

Burgum has signed a proclamation in conjunction with National Cybersecurity Awareness Month and the theme "Do Your Part. #BeCyberSmart.” The aim of Cybersecurity Awareness Month is to offer guidance on security measures that can limit the threats of online attacks.

