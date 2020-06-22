Camp Grassick director retiring after 40 years at helm

Dan Mimnaugh’s plans for saying good-bye to Elks Camp Grassick campers this summer fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the coronavirus can't take away the relationships he forged and the memories he formed during 40 years as director.
“The first couple of years out here as a counselor, I just fell in love with the kids,” Mimnaugh said. “It got in my blood.”
The Valley City native in the 1970s worked as a camp counselor during college summer breaks and during five years as a teacher in LaMoure. In 1980 he was hired as director, a job he accepted along with the role of superintendent at the Kidder County camp for children and adults with special needs. He’s busy year-round, raising funds, recruiting workers and tending to business from fall to spring, then transitioning to camp life at the Lake Isabel facility during six summer sessions.
About 120 children and 75 adults attend annually. Mimnaugh was supposed to say farewell to campers a final time this summer, each in turn after the traditional session-ending banquets. The pandemic forced the cancellation of all sessions this year, the only time in the camp’s 73-year history.
“It’s disappointing the way it happened,” Mimnaugh said. “I just don’t have the chance this year.”
Mimnaugh, 68, in about June of each year became less an administrator and more a counselor, a role he relished as he watched campers make progress through various therapies. Seeing them progress -- during the short span of a camp session or from one year to the next -- hooked him early in his career. Campers participate in daily occupational and speech therapy, and physical therapy during which those in wheelchairs or on crutches strive to gain more mobility.
“I thought if they can do that, I want to work with them,” he said.
Among those he's worked with is Logan Heaton, 17, who attended the camp the past two years with financial help from sponsors. Mimnaugh helped Logan's mom, Jodi Heaton, find the sponsorship money, assuring her in four words -- "Don't worry about it" -- that it would happen.
"He's the most kindhearted person," she said. "When we walked in he greeted us, asked us our names, and talked to Logan like he was an adult and didn't belittle him."
The banquets at the end of each session are just one example of the traditions formed during Mimnaugh’s tenure. He fished with campers, was the camp kickball pitcher and became a grandfatherlike figure to many. He’s well-known for his bear hunt skits around the campfire, said incoming director Jennifer Hunt.
“The kids are chanting and waiting for him to do it every year,” Hunt said.
Hunt, an 18-year veteran of the camp, will take the reins from Mimnaugh this fall. She’s seen the camp side and the business side of Camp Grassick and Mimnaugh, which she said will make it easier for him to orient her.
“He’s been good to me and all the staff that came through here,” she said. “He’s such a mentor and such a good leader.”
The nonprofit camp is owned by the Elks of North Dakota and funded largely through dues and donations, Mimnaugh said. There were some lean years in the '80s and early '90s -- even discussion about closing the camp -- but with the help of grants and income from donors and estates the doors stayed open.
Mimnaugh and 40 staff members worked long hours during the summer, with Mimnaugh on call at all times, but he said the rewards outweighed the stress.
“Those kids kinda’ became your kids,” he said. “They knew it was a nice, safe place where they could be accepted for who they are. That made it special.”
His retirement plans are unclear, but he will have “no schedule to follow,” he said.
“It will be nice to just spend time with my grandkids at their games and activities,” he said.
He might also volunteer at Camp Grassick from time to time and plans to stay in touch with many of the campers.
“It just makes you feel good that you made an impact on their lives or made a little difference,” he said.
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com
