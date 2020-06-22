Camp Grassick director retiring after 40 years at helm

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dan Mimnaugh’s plans for saying good-bye to Elks Camp Grassick campers this summer fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the coronavirus can't take away the relationships he forged and the memories he formed during 40 years as director.

“The first couple of years out here as a counselor, I just fell in love with the kids,” Mimnaugh said. “It got in my blood.”

The Valley City native in the 1970s worked as a camp counselor during college summer breaks and during five years as a teacher in LaMoure. In 1980 he was hired as director, a job he accepted along with the role of superintendent at the Kidder County camp for children and adults with special needs. He’s busy year-round, raising funds, recruiting workers and tending to business from fall to spring, then transitioning to camp life at the Lake Isabel facility during six summer sessions.

About 120 children and 75 adults attend annually. Mimnaugh was supposed to say farewell to campers a final time this summer, each in turn after the traditional session-ending banquets. The pandemic forced the cancellation of all sessions this year, the only time in the camp’s 73-year history.

“It’s disappointing the way it happened,” Mimnaugh said. “I just don’t have the chance this year.”